Drier and brighter weekend ahead, Storms possible next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a very gloomy, damp end to the work week for the Gulf Coast. The system that brought the rain will continue to move east leading to a trend toward more sunshine for the weekend.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the evening and overnight hours as an area of low pressure slowly moves away. A stray shower will be possible, but the threat of widespread heavy rain is over. Temperatures will hold in the 50s for the evening, then dip into the 40s overnight. Winds will continue in a steady fashion out of the northwest.

Saturday will be marked by a slow return to sunshine. The first half of the day will see lingering clouds and a very small chance for a quick shower. Skies will break up during the afternoon with a continued northwest breeze. Temperatures will run slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Skies will continue to clear through the evening and overnight hours. This will set the stage for a gorgeous Sunday and Monday. Mornings will start off cool in the 40s with highs in the middle and upper 60s. We anticipate lots of sunshine for the start of the next work week.

The Storm Prediction Center is outlining parts of the Deep South and Gulf Coast for possible severe storms Wednesday

We are watching another cold front which will affect the Gulf Coast by the middle of next week. There will be a chance of storms, some of which could be strong and severe Wednesday. The exact timing of this is still in question, but we will continue to monitor the developing weather situation.