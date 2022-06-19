MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We finally havea break in the heat advisories! We had a weak front pass through yesterday which brought drier air to our region. It wont feel as humid out there and true to the temperature. Highs will be in the upper 90s this afternoon with no chance of rain.

We will stay dry to start out your week with plenty of sunshine. Highs will remain well-above seasonal norms topping off in the upper 90s and low triple-digits for the next week. There is no relief anytime soon for this heat wave. Rain chances will remain slim to none this week.