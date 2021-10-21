Drier air settled into the Gulf Coast as we approach the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been an unsettled day for the Gulf Coast with clouds and scattered showers and storms. Drier air will work into the region for Friday.

A weak cold front will work into the region Thursday night and early Friday morning. Some scattered clouds will remain overnight along with a smaller rain chance. Temperatures will remain worm for this time of year bottoming out in the middle 60s. Some slightly cooler numbers will be felt in our northern counties.

The front will move through and clear the region Friday morning. Most of the day will be spent sunny with highs climbing back into the lower 80s. The humidity will drop. Mornings will run a touch cooler for the weekend. Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rain chances will creep back into the forecast as we press through next week. Another cold front is slated to move through the region next Wednesday or Thursday followed by some cooler temperatures.