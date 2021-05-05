Drier air moving in tonight, A gorgeous end to the work week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a wet and soggy Wednesday for the Gulf Coast with multiple reports of flash flooding. The weather will improve for the back half of the work week.

An isolated shower will be possible early in the evening, but the heavy rain threat is long gone. Drier air will begin moving in added by a northerly breeze. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 60s tonight as skies begin to clear. Overnight lows will bottom out near 60 with some cooler locations inland. Expect a mostly clear start to Thursday.

High pressure will take charge over the Gulf Coast for the rest of the week. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with lower humidity. Skies will stay sunny. Mornings will be pleasant with lows falling into the lower and middle 50s. The pattern will remain quiet into the weekend.

The unsettled weather returns next week. Several cold fronts will bring chances for showers and storms Monday through Wednesday.