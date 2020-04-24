Drier air moving in Friday, A mostly quiet weekend ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The storm threat has ended for the Gulf Coast and the weather pattern looks to finally calm down.

Friday will be a sunny day on the Gulf Coast. Temperatures will stay on the warm side with highs in the middle 80s for most spots. Temperatures will run a few degrees cooler at the beaches and along the bay. South winds will return ahead of another front for Saturday. This cold front will bring some extra clouds and a slim rain chance. Temperatures will drop a few degrees for Sunday and Monday, falling closer to seasonal averages. The pattern will remain quiet through Wednesday.

