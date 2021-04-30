Drier air arrives tonight, Nice Saturday and storms for Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front marching south through the Gulf Coast kicked off a few showers and storms. Drier air looks to move in for the first half of the weekend.

The front will continue slowly sliding south. Isolated showers and storms will wind down with most of the region remaining quiet after 7 PM. Scattered clouds will linger through the evening and into the overnight hours. A light northeast wind will drive in some drier air. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday is looking quiet and seasonable. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Scattered mid and high clouds will work across the skies through the day.

A warm front will lift north Sunday bringing more clouds and a round of mainly afternoon showers and storms. Some strong or severe storms will be possible, especially for our Mississippi Counties. This will set up a rather unsettled stretch of weather next week. Expect warm temperatures, high humidity, and a daily chance of showers and storms.