Drier air aloft will keep rain chances low through the rest of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures on the Gulf Coast will fall back into the 70s tonight. Inland locations will bottom out near 70 with coastal communities starting off Wednesday in the middle and upper 70s.

As the front moves in and quickly stalls in our region, moisture will increase slightly. This will be enough to pop off a few showers or storms Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s. A light breeze out of the northwest will turn southwest with a developing sea breeze.

Rain chances will drop again for the rest of the week with a drier atmosphere aloft. Moisture values will start to pick up by the weekend and next week leading to a return to afternoon shower and storm chances.