Drier Afternoon, More Waves of Rain the Next Couple of Days

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

After this morning’s severe weather things are calming down. Other than a few stray showers the rest of the day will be mostly dry as we warm to around 70 for daytime highs. Expect mostly cloudy skies, but some sunshine may break through.

The unsettled pattern will be sticking around though. We’ll see more rounds of storms with breaks in-between in the next couple of days. With all the rain these past several days, flooding will continue to be a concern. Any storms we get tomorrow aren’t likely to be as strong compared to today, but a few strong storms look possible east of I-65 Saturday.

Rain chances will finally begin to run lower by the end of the weekend as temperatures stay below average. Early next week looks mostly dry.