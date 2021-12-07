Dreary day ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

The cold front that passed through yesterday bringing us rain and a few strong storms is now hanging out to our south in the northern Gulf of Mexico. This front will wobble back and forth over the next few days bringing the chance for some showers today and showers with a few storms for your Wednesday.

Today, if you do not see rain, the clouds will be stubborn. This will keep our temperatures cool today with those west of I-65 staying in the 50’s and those east of I-65 in the lower 60’s.

Tonight, lows will drop to the 40’s and 50’s yet again under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will stay light and from the north.

For your Wednesday, that front will start to wobble closer to the coastline, bringing more rain tomorrow with a few rumbles of thunder as well. Highs will be warmer closer to 70 degrees.

Rain will continue to become more isolated in nature towards the end of the work week as this stubborn system finally moves out. Once that finally leaves, our next cold front will pass Saturday into Sunday bringing rain and the chance for strong storms followed by much cooler air and sunshine to start the next work week.