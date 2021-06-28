Downpours wind down tonight, Steamy days ahead with pop-up storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A typical summertime weather continues for the Gulf Coast.

Isolated showers and storms continue for the region. Storms will wind down through the evening and into the overnight hours. Scattered clouds will linger with temperatures slowly falling through the 70s. Winds will stay light and out of the east.

The weather pattern will continue in a broken record fashion. Expect humid mornings will lows in the 70s. Widely scattered storms will begin around 11am and continue through the early evening. Areas that do not get a cooling shower or storm will see high reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity will make it feel much warmer.

An approaching front late in the week and weekend will cause a surge of moisture. The rainfall coverage will expand.