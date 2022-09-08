MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Unsettled weather lies ahead for the Gulf Coast to wrap up the week.

A frontal boundary stall off our coast will be the main forecast focus heading into Friday. Widely scattered showers and storms remain likely through the early evening as skies become mostly cloudy. A stray shower or storm will remain possible overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

An area of low pressure in the Gulf will begin lifting north Friday morning. This will drag a bath of storms onshore. Expect scattered downpours with locally heavy rain. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Rain chances will remain elevated into the evening.

Storms will be spottier for the weekend with warmer afternoons. Highs will reach the upper 80s. A cold front looks to move through Monday. This will likely not bring a dramatic cooldown, but humidity looks to drop a bit. Rain chances will run at 10% or less late next week.