Dorian starting trek north close to the East Coast, dry skies and high heat locally

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday!

Today we continue our streak of hot and dry weather. With little to no chance for rain, highs will soar into the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will be near 100° but will mostly likely not exceed that due to our lower humidity. Our dry weather is not seasonable for this time of year, but it is occurring because of our location relative to hurricane Dorian (west side of a storm that is rotating counter-clockwise will bring us dry air from the north). This will continue for the rest of the week. The next chance you will see a shower or two is Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday at only 20% coverage.

Hurricane Dorian has started its trek to the north as a category 2 hurricane. It is not expected to intensify any more but make its way up the east coast in the next couple days. There is a chance that it could make landfall in the Carolina’s sometime Thursday; however, this is still uncertain. Storm surge, tropical storm or hurricane winds, and flooding are all possible in the coastal regions of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.

We are also tracking a couple of other areas in the tropics including Tropical Storm Fernand in the Gulf of Mexico (heading west, not a threat to us), Tropical Storm Gabrielle as well as a disturbance off the coast of Africa, and a disturbance in the central Atlantic. None are a threat to the Gulf Coast, but it is a great reminder that we are in the peak of hurricane season.