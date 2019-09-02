Dorian makes landfall as category 5 hurricane, brings drier conditions to the Gulf Coast

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Labor Day!

Today begins the dry stretch that we will see for the next week or so due to the position of hurricane Dorian. Since our area is on the west side of the storm, with the way a hurricane rotates (counter-clockwise since it is low pressure), Dorian will bring us dry air from the north. This means little to no rain chance for our area for the next week. Because of this drier weather, our temperatures will increase to the mid to upper 90s. Today we have rain coverage at 20%, but after today it goes down to slim to none.

Hurricane Dorian is a strong category 5 and has made landfall in the Bahamas as a dangerous and destructive storm. No local impacts are expected given the National Hurricane Center forecast and model consensus.