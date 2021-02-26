Dense Morning Fog; More Warmth with Daily Rain Chances Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday everyone!

Today begins with dense fog across the area. Give yourself plenty of time this morning for the morning commute. The DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues through 9 AM, but some fog may linger longer in coastal locations. Out the door, temperatures are ranging from the upper 50s to mid-60s in most spots.

After the fog mixes away it will turn warm quickly. Daytime highs will reach the mid and upper 70s under a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. There will also be a slight chance that a passing shower finds you. By the afternoon a stray rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out.

Tonight won’t see many changes compared to last night. There will be fog that develops as lows only drop to around 60. Expect similar weather to carry over through the weekend. Each day brings a slight rain chance with highs in the upper 70s. A few spots may hit the low 80s!

Rain chances will increase for the early half of next week as a cold front moves through. This front will ease temperatures a little closer to seasonal averages, but the bulk of the colder air will remain to our north. Rain chances look to slowly drop off through next week.