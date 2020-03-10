Dense Fog Tonight, Warm Days Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a cloudy day on the Gulf Coast with scattered showers. Rain chances will run a little lower for the rest of the week.

Scattered clouds will linger through our Tuesday evening with a light south breeze and high humidity. Shower chances will wind down, but areas of dense fog will form as we progress through the overnight hours. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for parts of the Gulf Coast through 9 AM Wednesday. Visibilities could drop to one-quarter mile in some spots. Keep this in mind for the morning drive. Temperatures will hover in the 60s with light winds out of the south.

Humidity will run unseasonably high Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 70s. An isolated shower will be possible after 1 PM, but most of the region will remain rain free.

The rest of the week is looking warm and mostly dry. We will carry a slim 10-20% chance for a late-day shower. Expect periods of clouds and periods of sunshine. We hope you enjoy these spring-like temperatures with highs soaring into middle and upper 70s and morning low temperatures in the lower 60s. This weather pattern will continue through the weekend and early next week. We don’t anticipate any significant cool downs over the next 7-10 days.