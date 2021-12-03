Dense fog tonight, Tracking storms for next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our streak of warm weather continues for the Gulf Coast. Some changes are coming next week with rain approaching the region.

Deeper moisture has moved into the region. This has set the stage for foggy mornings. Friday night and Saturday morning will be no different. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for our part of the Gulf Coast. Although fog will be patchy, it could be quite dense in spots. The fog may last through midday over the waters. Temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 50s overnight.

Scattered clouds will dot the sky Saturday after the fog burns off. Temperatures will soar by December standards. Highs will reach the middle 70s. Slightly cooler air will hover near the coast with highs closer to 70. Clouds will increase through the day Sunday in advance of our next rainmaker.

A cold front will bring a round of showers and storms to the region Monday. That front will stall out near the coasty Tuesday bringing lower rain chances and some slightly cooler air. The warmth returns Wednesday with another, more significant round of rain and storms.