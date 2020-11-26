Dense fog tonight, scattered showers tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Thanksgiving Gulf Coast! We are seeing a few showers pass through our area this evening. Some areas of dense fog are forming near the coast. Dense fog is likely to form overnight into the early hours of tomorrow morning. If you have any travel plans overnight, please take it slow on the roadways.

Our lows tonight are in the mid-60s and tomorrow will be in the mid-70s. Throughout the afternoon we have a wave of rain pass through our region with a 50% chance of showers, Western Green, George and Jackson county are under a marginal risk for severe weather with the main threat being damaging winds and hail possible with the line of showers tomorrow.

On Saturday we will have scattered showers possible throughout the day and then another wave of rain and thunderstorms on Sunday with an 80% chance of showers. Once that front passes through we have cooler temperatures on the way with highs in the low 50s on Monday and lows in the low 30s!