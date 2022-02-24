Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

We are starting with patchy dense fog this morning with some down to 1/8 of a mile of visibility. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place for all of the News 5 neighborhood until 10 AM. Please be careful on the roadways this morning and leave yourself plenty of time to take it slow. Temps are starting in the mid-to-upper 60’s with very muggy conditions.

Throughout the day, the fog will clear around mid-morning. Highs will soar to the upper 70’s and lower 80’s north of I-10 and mid-70’s at the coast, similar to yesterday. A sprinkle or two is possible (10% chance), but most will stay dry.

We stay rain-free for the Mystic Stripers this evening in Downtown Mobile. It will stay muggy and warm with temps in the upper 60’s. Overnight lows will drop to the low-to-mid 60’s.

Overnight tonight into Friday morning, a cold front will slide through bringing a thin line of showers that will move from NW to SE throughout the first half of the day. We dry out and cool down a bit for Saturday before a few showers return Sunday. We finally fully clear out next week just in time for Mardi Gras! Fat Tuesday brings mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60’s.