Dense fog this morning, warm afternoon ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast! I hope you are having a great start to your Saturday. All of our region is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 am this morning with visibility 1/8th mile or less in some areas. Take it slow on the roads this morning!

Starting out with temperatures in the low to upper 50s and low 60s across our region. We will be warming up to the low 80s this afternoon with some areas staying in the upper 70s near the coast. We will see mostly sunny skies with a beautifully warm forecast! Overnight tonight there will be building clouds with more fog possible.

Tomorrow we will see partly cloudy conditions with highs in the low 80s. Rain will be on the way this Monday with an unsettled week ahead. On Wednesday we are under a slight risk for severe weather with the possibility of a few thunderstorms becoming severe. The main threat is damaging winds and a stray tornado for your St.Patrick’s Day.