Dense fog this morning, potential for severe weather St.Patrick’s Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast! I hope you are having a great start to your Sunday. Our coastal counties are under a dense fog advisory with visibility 1/4th mile or less in some areas. Take it slow on the roads this morning! Starting out with temperatures in the low to upper 50s across our region.



We will be warming up to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. We will see partly cloudy skies with building humidity. Rain will be on the way this Monday with an unsettled week trend ahead.

We will be weather aware on St.Patrick’s Day with severe weather possible. A few thunderstorms could have the potential of producing damaging winds or tornadoes.