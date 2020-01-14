Dense Fog, Scattered Showers, and Near Record Warmth

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A nearly stalled out warm front will bring continued cloudiness, fog, and elevated rain chances across the Gulf Coast the next few days.

The warm front will be to our north leading to continued winds out of the south. This will lead to abundant atmospheric moisture. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY will continue through 9 AM. Visibility may fall below ½-mile at times. The Marine Dense Fog Advisory continues through at least tomorrow at 9 AM. This will likely get extended into Thursday. Use the low beams, take it slow, avoid using cruise control, and watch for animals on the road. Please drive carefully.

An isolated shower will be possible during the first half of the day, but a few more t’storms may develop during the afternoon as we get some daytime heating. Temperatures will run well above seasonal norms for the middle of the week. Highs will top off in the middle and upper 70s. For perspective record highs this time of year are close to 80. We may approach 80 at times the next couple of days.

Rain chances will drop a bit for Wednesday and Thursday. A weak front will slide through the region and into the northern Gulf Thursday. Temperatures will stay warm with highs in the 70s. A more potent cold front will plow through the area. At this time, no severe weather is expected. This front will likely break the warm streak.

For the end of the weekend into next week it looks like we’ll be looking at below normal temperatures. This will mean highs in the 50s and lows likely in the 30s.