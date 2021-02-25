Dense fog likely tonight, Warmth continues with small rain chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our warm weather streak continues for the Gulf Coast. Fog will be an issue over the next few mornings.

Humidity levels have continued to climb across the region thanks to a stalled front in our northern counties and a southerly flow. This will lead to a mild overnight period. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s with extra clouds. A DENSE FOG ADVIOSRY will be in effect tonight through Friday morning. Visibility could drop below one-quarter mile in some areas.

A stalled frontal boundary will begin to lift north Friday. This will keep the Gulf Coast is a warm and humid pattern. High temperatures will reach the middle and upper 70s with scattered clouds. Isolated showers or a rogue thunderstorm will be possible mainly after lunchtime. Afternoon winds will increase out of the south to 10-15 mph.

Small rain chances will continue through the weekend mainly during the afternoon hours. Dense fog will likely for Saturday and Sunday mornings. Another front will arrive early next week leading to a more robust chance for showers and storms.