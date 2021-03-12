Dense Fog Likely Tonight, Warm Weekend Weather Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We have ended the work week on a warm and sunny note. This trend will stretch into the weekend before a more unsettled pattern arrives next week.

A few clouds will linger through the evening with light winds out of the southeast. Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset as winds begin to go calm. Expect temperatures to fall into the lower and middle 50s for areas along and north of I-10. Lows will bottom out in the lower 60s at the coast. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for coastal Florida and Alabama, as well as Greene and George Counties in Mississippi, and Washington County Alabama. Visibility may drop below one-quarter mile in some areas.

The warm weather pattern continues this weekend. A light southerly breeze will develop into the afternoon hours. Highs will warm quickly closing in on 80 for both Saturday and Sunday. A few extra clouds will begin to move in late Sunday.

Get the umbrellas ready for next week. A cold front will move into the region Monday and stall out. This will lead to several days where scattered showers and storms will develop. Highs will stay in the middle 70s with lows in the 60s.