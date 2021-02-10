Dense fog likely tonight, Rain Thursday and Friday for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast has entered a gloomy and unsettled weather pattern. Keep the rain gear hand for the rest of the week.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for the Gulf Coast until 9 AM Thursday

A stalled front sitting in the Gulf of Mexico and a slow-moving front to our northwest will keep the Gulf Coast in a very unsettled weather pattern. Showers will become a bit spottier through the evening and into the overnight period. Dense fog will build to the region from the coast. Lows will bottom out near 60s. Rain chances will hold around 20-30% through the night and into Thursday morning.

A front will slowly move east through the region Thursday. This will cause widespread showers and storms after 11 AM. No severe weather is anticipated. Highs will each the lower 70s ahead of the rain thanks to southeasterly winds. Most of the region will pick up .5-1” of rain through the end of the week. Isolated spots could see more.

Rain chances will remain quite high through Friday. Cooler air will move in Friday with temperatures hovering in the 50s most of the day. Fewer showers are expected this weekend under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will rise again Monday and Monday night with temperatures running well below average next week.