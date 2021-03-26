Dense Fog Likely Tonight, Humid and Warm Weekend Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A warm and humid pattern has set up over the Gulf Coast and will likely stick around through the weekend.

A frontal boundary is stalling over the region. This will lead to warm temperatures through the night. Fog hovering over coastal communities will surge north through the night as a south wind develops. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for coastal counties tonight through Saturday morning. Overnight low temperatures will remain elevated with the south wind. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Fog will linger at the coast through midday Saturday. A southerly breeze will keep humidity high and temperatures warm. Extra clouds will stick around with some breaks of sun. Highs will soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Another cold front will approach Sunday leading to some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. The pattern will remain unsettled into next week with daily chances for showers and a few storms.