Dense fog for the Gulf Coast along with the chance of scattered rain

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Baldwin (AL), Mobile (AL), Jackson (MS), George (MS), Escambia (FL), Santa Rosa (FL), and Okaloosa (FL) Counties until 9am Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will stay quite mild with widespread upper 60s and lower 70s. The chance for a passing shower will continue as well. The front will begin moving through after 11 pm. No thunderstorms are expected with this front. Rain chances will rise as we head toward sunrise. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s behind the front.

The front will stall out just off the coast. Scattered light showers will be possible through Wednesday. Temperatures will hold in the middle and upper 60s. Another piece of energy will move through the region on Thursday. Expect steady light to moderate rain through the day with temperatures continuing to fall. Temperatures will hold in the 50s for most of the day.

Good news, we will return to sunshine on Friday. Temperatures will stay cool with highs in the middle and upper 50s. Mornings will stay chilly through Saturday with low temperatures in the 30s. Rain chances will rise again for Sunday and Monday.