Dense fog develops tonight, Storm chances rising into the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After several dry and warm days for the Gulf Coast, the weather pattern is changing. Rain chances are retuning for Friday and the weekend.

Increasing low-level moisture tonight with set the stage for areas of fog to form. A Dense Fog Advisory will stay in effect from 10 PM Thursday night through 9AM Friday morning. Visibility may drop below one quarter mile in some spots. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 60s with light or calm winds.

Mostly cloudy skies will reign for Friday. A complex of showers will develop and move north off the Gulf of Mexico through the day. It will weaken as it moves inland leading to scattered showers and a brief rumble of thunder. Highs will top off in the middle 70s.

Rain chances rise Saturday as a cold front approaches the Gulf Coast. Showers and storms will be scattered with the highest chances coming after 11 AM. Highs will reach the middle 70s. The front will slide through Saturday night with cooler and drier air for Sunday. Clouds will stick around with highs struggling to reach the 60s. Another batch of showers will move in Monday evening through Tuesday morning.