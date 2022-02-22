MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An unseasonably warm and humid air mass as set up shop over the Gulf Coast. This early taste of spring looks to continue over the next few days.

A few showers will be possible early this evening mainly for areas along the Highway 84 corridor and points north. For the rest of the region, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with a lighter south breeze. That south wind will lead to another warm night. Overnight lows will hold in the lower and middle 60s. Areas of fog will develop after 10 PM.

A stray shower will be possible through the first half of the day Wednesday as a front sags a little farther south across Central Alabama. Temperatures will again rise to springlike levels. Many communities will reach the upper 70s with a few spots creeping into the lower 80s.

A cold front will move through Friday bringing a few more showers and storms. Temperatures will begin to fall through the weekend with a second front pushing through Sunday. This will set up a coo Lundi Gras Monday and a dry, seasonable Fat Tuesday.