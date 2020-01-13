Dense Fog continues with very warm week ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A warm front lifting north through the Gulf Coast will bring continued cloudiness, fog, and elevated rain chances to the region.

The warm front will continue to move north leading to continued winds out of the south. This will lead to abundant atmospheric moisture. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY will continue through 9 AM Tuesday. Visibility may fall below ½-mile at times. Please drive carefully. A few scattered showers will be possible overnight. Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s all night long.

The warm front will sit north of our viewing area Tuesday. An isolated shower will be possible during the first half of the day, but a few more storms may develop during the afternoon as we get some daytime heating. Temperatures will run well above seasonal norms for the middle of the week. Highs will top off in the middle and upper 70s.

Rain chances will drop a bit for Wednesday and Thursday. A weak front will slide through the region and into the northern Gulf Thursday. Temperatures will stay warm with highs in the 70s. A more potent cold front will plow through the area. At this time, no severe weather is expected. This front will likely break the warm streak.