Dense Fog Advisory, warm start

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- A foggy start to our day! A frontal boundary is stalling over the region. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 1 pm this afternoon for our coastal counties. The cloudy conditions kept us warmer overnight with temperatures in the low 70s this morning.

As we head towards the afternoon, our skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Most models show more sunshine in NW Florida. A southerly breeze will keep humidity high and temperatures warm.

Another cold front will approach Sunday leading to some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. The pattern will remain unsettled into next week with daily chances for showers and a few storms.

