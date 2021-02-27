Dense Fog Advisory, Warm afternoon Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- A foggy start to your Saturday! A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM this morning for Jackson, George, Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia (Ala), Escambia (FL), Santa Rosa and Okaloosa Counties. Visibility is an eight mile or less in some areas so please take it slow on the roads this morning!

Temperatures are in the low 60s for our inland communities and upper 60s near the coast this morning. As we head towards the afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s! There is a 20% chance of seeing a shower throughout your Saturday and Sunday. The skies will be mostly cloudy but we might see a few breaks of sunshine. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s throughout Sunday.

A front is expected to pass on Monday with a 50% chance of seeing a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low 70s and we will drop into the mid 60s by the middle of next week.