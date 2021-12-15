Dense Fog Advisory, Warm Afternoon Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning, Gulf Coast! We are starting out with areas of patchy fog. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for George and Greene County Mississippi until 9 am this morning. Temperatures are starting out above average with temperatures around the mid-50s.

We will see lingering clouds throughout the day today with higher humidity. Highs will climb into the middle 70s. Dewpoints are expected to rise into the upper 60s and low 70s by Friday morning. This will cause foggy mornings for the end of the week. A few showers are expected on Friday and Saturday with a south wind surging warm, humid air. Highs will be in the upper 70s by the end of the week.

A front will be entering and stalling out over the Gulf Coast on Saturday through Monday. Off and on showers and thunderstorms expected for the weekend into next week.