Dense Fog Advisory, warm afternoon ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Take it slow on the roads this morning! There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place for George, Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia, Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties until 9 AM this morning. Use caution while driving! Some areas are seeing a fourth mile or less visibility.

As we head towards the afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. There is a 20% chance of seeing rain today. Our next system passes on Monday bringing in more rain and cooling us down to the mid-60’s with more rain chances Tuesday through the end of the week. The spring-like pattern looks to stick around!