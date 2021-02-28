Dense Fog Advisory, warm afternoon ahead
Today's Forecast
Leakesville, MS
Lucedale, MS
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Milton, FL
Crestview, FL
Fairhope, AL
Bay Minette, AL
Atmore, AL
Brewton, AL
Evergreen, AL
Monroeville, AL
Chatom, AL
Grove Hill, AL
Dauphin Island, AL
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Take it slow on the roads this morning! There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place for George, Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia, Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties until 9 AM this morning. Use caution while driving! Some areas are seeing a fourth mile or less visibility.
As we head towards the afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. There is a 20% chance of seeing rain today. Our next system passes on Monday bringing in more rain and cooling us down to the mid-60’s with more rain chances Tuesday through the end of the week. The spring-like pattern looks to stick around!