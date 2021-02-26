Dense Fog Advisory tonight, Warm and humid weather continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Higher humidity and warmer temperatures continue for most of the region. This will lead to additional fog concerns for the weekend.

Another DENSE FOG ADVISORY is effect for tonight and Saturday morning. Marine fog will likely be an issue through most of the weekend. A south wind will keep temperatures elevated through the night. Expect some scattered clouds with more fog. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 60s.

We do not anticipate any significant changes for the weekend. Dense fog is likely to start the day with marine and bay fog continuing through midday. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm for the end of February. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80. A spotty shower or storm will be possible for the second half of the day. The rain chance will hold at 20-30%.

Rain chances will increase Monday as a frontal boundary approaches the Gulf Coast. Highs will stay warm Monday, but a slight cooldown may come Tuesday and Wednesday. There remains uncertainty regarding rain chances late next week.