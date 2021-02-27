Dense Fog Advisory through Sunday morning

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – It has felt more like spring to kick of your weekend with fog to start the day, high humidity, warm temperatures, extra clouds, and a couple of showers. Tonight will be muggy and mild with lows WELL above average in the low-to-mid 60’s. There is also a Dense Fog Advisory in place for George, Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia, Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties from midnight until 9 AM Sunday. Use caution while driving!

Your Sunday forecast will look very similar to today with fog in the morning and highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s, clouds, high humidity and a couple of showers yet again. Our next system passes on Monday bringing in more rain and cooling us down to the mid-60’s with small rain chances Tuesday through the end of the week. The spring-like pattern looks to stick around!