DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Pack your patience heading out this evening

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good evening, Gulf Coast! A foggy and warm last day to 2021! A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 AM tomorrow morning. We could see misty conditions tonight but for the most part we will stay dry and muggy.

Temperatures will dip into the upper 60s tonight. Looking ahead to Saturday, there is a more potent system that will move through the second half of your New Years Day into Sunday. This brings the risk for strong storms as well. After that moves out, sunshine returns next week with a MAJOR cooldown in store! We have lows in the upper 20s on Monday and highs in the low 50s.