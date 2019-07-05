Dangerous weekend heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello everyone and happy Friday. For tonight it’s lows near 77 with only a 10% chance for a passing shower.

We’re back in the upper 90s tomorrow with heat index values ranging from 105-110 if not higher. If you spend to much time outside without relief tomorrow heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely and heat stroke is possible. Make sure you beat the heat by staying cool, take breaks, find shade, pack hydration, look before you lock, and bring in the pets. Tomorrow will be mostly dry as well with only a 20% chance for rain.

We’re right back in the upper 90s on Sunday with similar heat index values, meaning it’s another day with dangerous heat, especially in the afternoon. There will be a little more relief though with a 30% chance for daytime pop up thunderstorms.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

In the tropics, everything is quiet and is expected to stay that way through the weekend into next week. However, long-range forecast models are hinting at a possible tropical low pressure in the northern Gulf at the end of next week into next weekend. At the moment, this is nothing to be worried about. Both the American and European models are just showing a much needed non-storm rainmaker, which should also help ease the heat. Plus, it’s important to remember, just because a model shows something that does not mean it will actually happen, especially more than a handful of days out. Again, this isn’t anything we need to be worried about, but it will be something we will continue to watch and if there are any changes that you need to know about, we’ll bring you those details.