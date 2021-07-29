Dangerous Heat this afternoon, Heat Advisory in Effect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! Prepare for dangerous heat to end your week.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 10 AM – 6 PM today with heat index values ranging from 106-112 degrees.

A HEAT WATCH is in effect for George, Greene, Mobile, Washington, Mobile, Escambia [FL], Santa Rosa and Okaloosa County Friday from 10 AM – 6PM. Heat Index values ranging from 110-115 degrees. The rest of the counties will remain in a HEAT ADVISORY.

Make sure to limit your time outdoors, take breaks in the AC, stay hydrated and pay extra attention to your children in pets. Heat related illnesses could be triggered with the dangerous heat we are seeing.

In return with the heat your rain chances will be lower with a 30% chance this afternoon. Highs will be getting into the mid-90s with partly sunny conditions. Over the next few days highs will stay in the mid-90s. The heat will back off by the end of this upcoming weekend.