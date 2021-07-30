Dangerous Heat: Excessive Heat Warning in Effect across the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Another day with dangerous heat across the South.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect all Mississippi Counties, Mobile, Baldwin, Washington Counties in Alabama, and all Northwest Florida Counties from 10 AM Friday until 7 PM Friday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect Escambia, Conecuh, Monroe, Clarke Counties in Alabama.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Jackson County from 10 AM Saturday until 7 PM Saturday.

Temperatures are starting out in the upper 70s with heat index values in the upper 80s. As we head towards the afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s with dangerous index values. Heat index values could approach 115° in some Gulf Coast Communities. Limit outdoor activities, take plenty of breaks inside and stay hydrated. Pay extra attention to your pets and children! The pavement temperature could be over 140 degrees this afternoon.

A strong ridge of high pressure aloft will build into the southeast U.S. through Saturday which is setting the stage for dangerous heat. In return we will see lower rain chances. There is only a 20% chance of a pop-up thunderstorm later this afternoon.

The heat wave will extend into Saturday. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible, but not enough to cool us down in any significant way. The pattern will break down early next week as moisture rises. Rain chances look to get a significant boost by Monday. Temperatures will dial back closer to seasonal norms.