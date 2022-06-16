MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Unseasonably hot weather looks to continue through the end of the week into the weekend with very few storms to cool us down.

Isolated storms cannot be ruled out for the evening. Any storms that form could produce some gusty winds. Most of the region will remain warm and dry. Overnight temperatures will be very slow to cool. Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle and upper 70s. Coastal areas may not fall below 80.

Heat advisories will stay in effect for Friday as a dome of high pressure remain dominant. Temperatures will rise rapidly reaching the upper 90s. Some communities may briefly hit the century mark. The humidity will make it feel even worse with heat index values approaching 110 degrees. Stay safe! A few pop-up storms are possible into the afternoon.

We will be close to record territory in terms of the heat this weekend and next week. Rain chances will be slim over the next seven days. Highs will remain in the upper 90s and low triple-digits.