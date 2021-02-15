Dangerous cold expected tonight for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A surge of Arctic air will bring the coldest air of the season to the Gulf Coast tonight and Tuesday.

A HARD FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire News 5 viewing area, except for Coastal Mobile and Baldwin Counties, Coastal Escambia and Santa Rosa County Florida, and Okaloosa County Florida.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for communities along a west of I-65.





Temperatures will fall quickly through the evening and into the overnight period. Skies look to stay mostly cloudy with a strong northwest wind. Overnight low temperatures will likely fall into the upper 10s and lower 20s. The wind will create wind chill values in the upper single digits and lower 10s. This is dangerous cold. Please stay safe and limit time outside.









Expect a mix of clouds and sun for your Fat Tuesday. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s. A steady wind will continue out of the north. Thankfully, this cold spell will be short-lived. Clouds will increase Wednesday with temps rising into the 50s. Our next rainmaker will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. This will be a chance for a few strong storms. This will be followed by another push of chilly air.