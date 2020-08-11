Daily showers and storms with steamy afternoons

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered clouds will remain through the overnight period and light breezes out of the southwest. Temperatures will run slightly above average. Lows will range from the low to mid 70s inland to near 80 at the coast.

Tuesday will be more of the same. A shower or two will be possible near the coast during the morning hours, but most showers will stay offshore. Clouds will build as we heat up through the day. Highs will again reach the middle and middle 90s. Afternoon storms will be isolated and slow-moving. The rain chance will hold at 40%. Storms will again wind down through the evening.

The rest of the week will feature a similar pattern with mostly dry morning and into and steamy afternoons. Storms will become a bit more numerous for the end of the week. Temperatures will run close to normal with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s.

TROPICS: A tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a 60% chance of development within the next 2-5 days. The system poses no imminent to the Gulf Coast.