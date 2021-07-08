Daily Scattered Storms Continue with Fewer by Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

We are almost to the weekend! What is left of Elsa will continue moving northeast up the East Coast of the U.S. A trail of moisture will linger behind the system leading to continued chances for scattered showers and storms. Most of the rain will come during the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

At our beaches there continues to be a high risk for rip currents through today. The risk appears it will drop to moderate tomorrow through the weekend.

Rain chances will drop through the end of the week and into the weekend as some slightly drier air moves in. We anticipate only a few storms by Saturday with highs warming back into the 90s.

As we move into next week it looks like our weather will be close to seasonal with a typical amount of daily pop-ups and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.