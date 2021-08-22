Daily afternoon showers and storms with seasonable temperatures

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

We did see some showers and storms pop up this afternoon mainly north of I-10. After sunset, the rain chance will go down with lows dipping into the 70’s and partly cloudy skies.

Your Monday will look similar to your Sunday with afternoon showers and storms starting at the coast and working their way north. Getting you out the door tomorrow, temperatures in the 70’s and partly cloudy skies to start your morning, but we will heat up QUICKLY with highs in the low-to-mid 90’s and heat index values WELL into the triple digits…Between 103 and 108. This heat looks to mostly stick around. Summertime continues through the week with HOT temps and afternoon storms.

TROPICS: We have Tropical Storm Henri which made landfall this morning in Rhode Island at around 11:15 AM with winds of 60 mph. It is forecast to make a sharp east turn in the next day or so, while weakening. The rip current risk stayed high today thanks to swells from Grace, but that risk is forecast to decrease throughout the week. We are also tracking a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. This has only a 10% chance of development within 5 days thanks to the system forecast to move into a less favorable environment.