Crystal Clear Skies Tonight, Comfortable Weather Pattern Continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cool, fall air mass has settled into the Gulf Coast as we wrap up September and head steadfast into October.

High pressure is situated over the Gulf Coast states leading to quiet weather and comfortable temperatures. This trend will continue overnight with skies remaining mostly clear. Temperatures will begin to fall off after sunset. Most of the evening will be spent in the 60s. By midnight, 50s will begin showing up. Most of the region will wake up Thursday to lower and middle 70s. Breezes will remain light and out of the west.

Thursday will be another sun-filled day. Another cold front will approach and move south through the region during the evening hours. Prior to that, highs will reach the lower 80s, which is close to seasonal norms. This cold front will have no moisture to work with, so we anticipate a wind shifting to the north with no rain. Temperatures will edge lower for Friday and the weekend. Morning lows will dip to near 50 by Saturday morning with highs in the middle 70s. Skies will stay sunny.