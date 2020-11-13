Crystal clear skies tonight, Another cold front arrives this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a gorgeous end to the week on the Gulf Coast with lower humidity and lots of sunshine. Another cold front is slated to move through the region this weekend.

Friday evening will be a stellar one with crystal clear skies and very light breezes. Temperatures will fall back steadily after sunset. Most of the evening will be spent in the 60s. Overnight lows will range from the lower 50s inland and north of I-10 to the upper 50s to near 60 at the coast.

Saturday will be another great weather day. High pressure will stay in charge leading to ample sunshine with just a few fair-weather clouds for the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s for most of the region. By Sunday, another cold front will approach and quickly race through. Some extra clouds and a stray sprinkle will be possible, but most of the region will stay dry.

Next week is shaping up to be a seasonable and dry week for the Gulf Coast. The pattern will remain exceptionally quiet. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s with morning lows in the 40s.