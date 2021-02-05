Cooler with Rounds of Showers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Happy Friday! After a spring-like day yesterday, unsettled weather is here and will be sticking with us through the early half of the weekend.

A cold front moves through early today. This will lead to daytime highs occurring around/before daybreak for most spots across our area. After the front moves through it will turn chilly/cool and it will stay that way. We will also keep the chance for showers even after the front moves away. All this coupled with a north breeze and it will be a wet and chilly Friday.

Light showers will remain possible through tonight as it turns cold. Overnight lows will head for the lower 40s and upper 30s inland. It’s even more showers for Saturday as a system moves in from the west. Temperatures remain chilly for Saturday with highs in the low to mid-50s.

The wet weather will begin to move away Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will lead to some near seasonal weather with sunshine Sunday into Monday. A warming trend will begin Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday highs will be in the upper 60s with a bump in rain chances Tuesday. A strong cold front will likely move in late next week to bring us potentially the colder air we’ve seen so far this season. Stay tuned.