Cooler weather and sunny conditions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! The streak of sunny, cool weather continues.

We had a dry front pass through last night that brought drier air to our region. This front also cooled down our temperatures.This morning lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Highs will only reach the mid 70s today and tomorrow. Rain chances are nonexistent for today and this weekend.

Saturday morning will be the coolest with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. A perfect college football Saturday as it will be sunny and 75! Temperatures will be back in the low 80s next week with more moisture.