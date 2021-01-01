Cooler Tonight, Saturday Showers for Some

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The rain has finally moved out of our area and the severe weather threat has come to an end. Some low clouds are hanging around for some spots, but those will continue to clear out overnight and give way to partly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will dip to the mid-to-upper 40’s inland and low-to-mid 50’s closer to the beaches. Winds will turn calm after sunset as well.

The front that passed through our region will stall to our south causing some showers to pop up for your Saturday concentrated east of I-65. Highs will be about 10 degrees cooler in the upper 50’s in our northern communities and lower 60’s at the beaches with partly cloudy skies. The rain will clear out tomorrow afternoon giving way to a lovely Sunday and first half of your work week with highs in the 50’s and 60’s and lows in the 30’s and 40’s. Our next rain chances comes after midweek.