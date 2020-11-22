Cooler tonight and Monday, tracking next rain chance midweek

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Well we had a lovely weekend with blue sky, a couple of clouds, sunshine and warmer temperatures. A dry cold front is forecast to pass our area overnight bringing cooler temperatures to part of our area. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 40’s in our inland communities and mid-to-upper 50’s closer to the coast. A north wind at around 5-10 mph will continue with mostly clear skies.

The start to your work week looks lovely and a tad bit cooler with highs in mid-to-upper 60’s inland and near 70 degrees at the coast. Sunny skies will dominate with a north wind at around 5-10 mph.

We are looking at our next cold front and chance for rain on Wednesday. We are expecting to see showers and some thunderstorms ahead of this front. Your Thanksgiving currently looks mostly dry and mostly sunny with another chance for rain returning next weekend.

The tropics are mostly quiet with just one area we are tracking in the Atlantic. This has a low chance for development, and even if it does organize a little bit, it does not look to be a current threat to the United States. It is a good reminder that hurricane season runs until November 30.